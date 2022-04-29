AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] is -67.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ANPC] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.41 during the day while it closed the day at $0.40. The company report on April 11, 2022 that AnPac Bio and New Investor Sign Equity Investment Totaling $15 Million.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced that on April 4, 2022, the Company and Hunan Weitou Technology Co., Ltd. (“new investor”) have signed a legally binding equity investment totaling $15 Million which will be invested in five installments over the next 30 months.

Under the terms of the agreement, the new investor will invest $3 Million at the beginning of every 6 months. The first $3 Million, which is in the form of private equity investment, has a purchase price at $0.414 per share. It is expected that the first investment installment will be completed in April 2022.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stock has also gained 5.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ANPC stock has declined by -44.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -85.35% and lost -67.21% year-on date.

The market cap for ANPC stock reached $7.89 million, with 15.40 million shares outstanding and 5.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, ANPC reached a trading volume of 3078826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, ANPC shares dropped by -9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5241, while it was recorded at 0.3370 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9472 for the last 200 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -454.07 and a Gross Margin at +62.81. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -392.39.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 279.24. Additionally, ANPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] managed to generate an average of -$135,573 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of ANPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANPC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 116,628, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 21.24% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 40,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in ANPC stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $14000.0 in ANPC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ANPC] by around 90,652 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 61,969 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 73,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANPC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,652 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 61,969 shares during the same period.