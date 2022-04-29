Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] stock Reiterated by UBS analyst, price target now $225

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] gained 5.75% on the last trading session, reaching $160.45 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Analog Devices, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

– Press release scheduled for 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on May 18, 2022.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lucarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A will discuss ADI’s results and business outlook.

Analog Devices Inc. represents 525.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $87.28 billion with the latest information. ADI stock price has been found in the range of $153.725 to $162.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 4150610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $204.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $204 to $208. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $194 to $196, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ADI stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ADI shares from 200 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 5.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 56.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for ADI stock

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.82 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.03, while it was recorded at 155.83 for the last single week of trading, and 168.17 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +54.53. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77.

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 14.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $68,768 million, or 88.40% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,027,491, which is approximately 0.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,050,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.53 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $4.22 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -11.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 716 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 19,047,105 shares. Additionally, 554 investors decreased positions by around 35,033,039 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 399,174,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,254,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,052,889 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 7,940,100 shares during the same period.