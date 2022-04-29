Alight Inc. [ALIT] is -17.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] loss -0.22% on the last trading session, reaching $8.93 price per share at the time. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Alight to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results.

Alight (NYSE: ALIT) (“Alight” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, today announced it will release first quarter 2022 earnings results before the market open on Monday, May 9, 2022. Management will discuss the results on a conference call at 8:30 am ET on Monday, May 9, 2022. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be publicly available at investor.alight.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. A replay of the call will be available until midnight, Monday, May 23, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 13729178.

Alight Inc. represents 442.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.26 billion with the latest information. ALIT stock price has been found in the range of $8.73 to $9.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, ALIT reached a trading volume of 3224702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $16, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on ALIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for ALIT stock

Alight Inc. [ALIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.62. With this latest performance, ALIT shares dropped by -14.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.29 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.51, while it was recorded at 8.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.33 for the last 200 days.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to -3.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alight Inc. [ALIT]

There are presently around $3,303 million, or 91.70% of ALIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 54,833,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 46,277,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $413.25 million in ALIT stocks shares; and NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., currently with $270.82 million in ALIT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Alight Inc. [NYSE:ALIT] by around 46,740,259 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 29,441,381 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 293,679,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,861,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,590,147 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 14,165,186 shares during the same period.