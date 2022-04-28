Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] moved down -0.75: Why It’s Important

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] loss -0.75% or -0.74 points to close at $97.62 with a heavy trading volume of 3514147 shares. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Zoom Announces Latest Certifications and Innovations for Enhanced Platform Security.

Zoom highlights recent security and privacy efforts with new global third-party certifications and product features.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced it has recently received a variety of third-party certifications and attestations, unveiled product innovations, and established programs, which collectively demonstrate the many initiatives undertaken at Zoom that help protect the security and privacy of its users.

It opened the trading session at $97.69, the shares rose to $102.04 and dropped to $97.297, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZM points out that the company has recorded -64.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, ZM reached to a volume of 3514147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $199.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $100, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on ZM stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZM shares from 200 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 6.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 20.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

Trading performance analysis for ZM stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.86. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -16.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.58 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.60, while it was recorded at 99.91 for the last single week of trading, and 219.63 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.57 and a Gross Margin at +74.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.40.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 13.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

There are presently around $15,425 million, or 62.90% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,422,562, which is approximately -10.01% of the company’s market cap and around 11.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,114,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in ZM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.24 billion in ZM stock with ownership of nearly -4.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 21,975,069 shares. Additionally, 460 investors decreased positions by around 17,144,145 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 117,699,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,818,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,959,344 shares, while 193 institutional investors sold positions of 6,605,578 shares during the same period.