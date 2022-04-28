Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO] Revenue clocked in at $1.20 million, down -34.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: XBIO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.81% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.00%. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Expands Oncology Pipeline with In-Licensing of DNase Based Oncology Platform Comprising Multiple Therapeutic Modalities.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Transaction with CLS Therapeutics for DNase platform includes two pre-clinical development programs and creates near-term clinical development opportunity.

DNase based oncology platform has the potential to improve outcomes of existing therapeutic agents in multiple solid tumor indications.

Over the last 12 months, XBIO stock dropped by -59.62%. The one-year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.0. The average equity rating for XBIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.26 million, with 13.45 million shares outstanding and 12.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 137.83K shares, XBIO stock reached a trading volume of 4331028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XBIO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for XBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

XBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.00. With this latest performance, XBIO shares dropped by -20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.20 for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9966, while it was recorded at 0.9469 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7190 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -495.12 and a Gross Margin at +96.94. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -486.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.22.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.90% of XBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XBIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 616,467, which is approximately 516.609% of the company’s market cap and around 5.43% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 261,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in XBIO stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.12 million in XBIO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:XBIO] by around 846,008 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,060,315 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 448,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,458,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XBIO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 318,602 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 742,167 shares during the same period.