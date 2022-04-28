why WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $46.83

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WSC] loss -1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $34.52 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2022 that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Growth Compounds Across All Segments Increasing 2022 Outlook.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible work space and portable storage solutions, today announced first quarter 2022 results and provided an update on operations and the current market environment, including the following highlights:.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. represents 223.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.19 billion with the latest information. WSC stock price has been found in the range of $34.25 to $35.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, WSC reached a trading volume of 5516654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $46.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $40 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $33, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on WSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for WSC stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.94. With this latest performance, WSC shares dropped by -12.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.24 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.35, while it was recorded at 36.14 for the last single week of trading, and 34.96 for the last 200 days.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. go to 47.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]

There are presently around $7,753 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,371,534, which is approximately 3.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,191,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $670.73 million in WSC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $527.65 million in WSC stock with ownership of nearly 78.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WSC] by around 31,320,802 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 33,121,792 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 157,378,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,820,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSC stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,598,557 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 8,603,878 shares during the same period.