why Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $273.22

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] jumped around 3.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $236.79 at the close of the session, up 1.37%. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Union Pacific Honors Safe Chemical Transporters with Pinnacle Award.

Union Pacific Railroad today announced that 70 companies have won the 2021 Pinnacle Award for their dedication and commitment to safely transporting chemicals by rail. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments.

“Union Pacific is honored to partner with companies that share our commitment to the safe transportation of chemicals and, in the process, the protection of the environment. This award recognizes the work these companies do every single day to prevent releases and safeguard the communities where we all live and work,” said Jacque Bendon, vice president-Industrial, Marketing and Sales.

Union Pacific Corporation stock is now -6.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNP Stock saw the intraday high of $238.03 and lowest of $232.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 278.94, which means current price is +2.93% above from all time high which was touched on 03/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 3467235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $273.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $271 to $258, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on UNP stock. On October 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UNP shares from 234 to 247.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 6.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 49.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has UNP stock performed recently?

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -14.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.22 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 253.63, while it was recorded at 237.10 for the last single week of trading, and 236.27 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.22. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20.

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 15.91%.

Insider trade positions for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

There are presently around $118,364 million, or 82.10% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,665,479, which is approximately -0.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,822,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.7 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.41 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly 0.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,164 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 25,724,953 shares. Additionally, 947 investors decreased positions by around 21,003,290 shares, while 375 investors held positions by with 459,986,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 506,714,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 267 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,396,957 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 1,764,542 shares during the same period.