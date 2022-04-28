why NCR Corporation [NCR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.00

NCR Corporation [NYSE: NCR] plunged by -$8.68 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $30.78 during the day while it closed the day at $28.67. The company report on April 26, 2022 that NCR Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Revenue up 21% and Strong Momentum in Strategic Initiatives.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) reported financial results today for the three months ended March 31, 2022. First quarter and other recent highlights include:.

NCR Corporation stock has also loss -33.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NCR stock has declined by -24.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.92% and lost -28.68% year-on date.

The market cap for NCR stock reached $4.14 billion, with 132.40 million shares outstanding and 131.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, NCR reached a trading volume of 11035126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NCR Corporation [NCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCR shares is $53.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for NCR Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $44 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for NCR Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $34, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on NCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NCR Corporation is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

NCR stock trade performance evaluation

NCR Corporation [NCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.01. With this latest performance, NCR shares dropped by -29.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.47 for NCR Corporation [NCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.61, while it was recorded at 37.65 for the last single week of trading, and 40.90 for the last 200 days.

NCR Corporation [NCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NCR Corporation [NCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.64 and a Gross Margin at +26.17. NCR Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97.

NCR Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NCR Corporation [NCR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR Corporation go to 4.00%.

NCR Corporation [NCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,584 million, or 93.60% of NCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,578,434, which is approximately 1.497% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,290,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $421.69 million in NCR stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $239.37 million in NCR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NCR Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in NCR Corporation [NYSE:NCR] by around 14,932,571 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 20,945,360 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 86,847,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,725,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,519,324 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,624,105 shares during the same period.