why Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $132.26

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] traded at a low on 04/27/22, posting a -5.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $109.80. The company report on April 26, 2022 that EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6438939 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at 4.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.22%.

The market cap for EW stock reached $73.92 billion, with 624.20 million shares outstanding and 616.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, EW reached a trading volume of 6438939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $132.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $132 to $135, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on EW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 4.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 52.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has EW stock performed recently?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.40. With this latest performance, EW shares dropped by -3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.76 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.84, while it was recorded at 117.97 for the last single week of trading, and 115.24 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.78 and a Gross Margin at +76.57. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 15.20%.

Insider trade positions for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]

There are presently around $59,881 million, or 86.20% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,040,983, which is approximately 7.556% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,076,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.71 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.13 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly 3.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 671 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 29,501,110 shares. Additionally, 522 investors decreased positions by around 29,618,235 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 455,897,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 515,017,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,977,998 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 5,542,905 shares during the same period.