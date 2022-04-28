why Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $173.99

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] loss -5.96% on the last trading session, reaching $124.35 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Capital One Reports First Quarter 2022 Net Income of $2.4 billion, or $5.62 per share.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the first quarter of 2022 of $2.4 billion, or $5.62 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.41 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2021, and with net income of $3.3 billion, or $7.03 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2021.

“We continued to deliver strong growth across our businesses in the first quarter,” said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities that emerge as sweeping digital change and modern technology transform banking.”.

Capital One Financial Corporation represents 422.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $53.67 billion with the latest information. COF stock price has been found in the range of $119.88 to $126.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 5448453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $173.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $185 to $189. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 4.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 50.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.13.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.34. With this latest performance, COF shares dropped by -6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.55 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.53, while it was recorded at 133.66 for the last single week of trading, and 152.54 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 45.20%.

There are presently around $49,060 million, or 91.10% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,054,345, which is approximately -6.715% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,936,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.36 billion in COF stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $4.34 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -4.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 537 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 16,380,337 shares. Additionally, 528 investors decreased positions by around 31,359,664 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 323,283,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 371,023,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,114,856 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 2,457,956 shares during the same period.