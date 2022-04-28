why Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $124.18

Canadian National Railway Company [NYSE: CNI] closed the trading session at $121.19 on 04/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $115.60, while the highest price level was $122.70. The company report on April 26, 2022 that CN Declares Second-Quarter 2022 Dividend.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a second-quarter 2022 dividend on the Company’s common shares outstanding. A quarterly dividend of seventy-three and a quarter cents (C$0.7325) per common share will be paid on June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2022.

About CNCN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.36 percent and weekly performance of -5.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, CNI reached to a volume of 4293585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNI shares is $124.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Canadian National Railway Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Canadian National Railway Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on CNI stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CNI shares from 129 to 137.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian National Railway Company is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNI in the course of the last twelve months was 47.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CNI stock trade performance evaluation

Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.86. With this latest performance, CNI shares dropped by -10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.48 for Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.03, while it was recorded at 123.77 for the last single week of trading, and 121.78 for the last 200 days.

Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.43 and a Gross Margin at +44.24. Canadian National Railway Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.36.

Canadian National Railway Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian National Railway Company go to 8.53%.

Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $50,722 million, or 77.80% of CNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNI stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 36,699,825, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 30,881,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.78 billion in CNI stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $3.31 billion in CNI stock with ownership of nearly -15.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian National Railway Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian National Railway Company [NYSE:CNI] by around 29,371,488 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 26,968,173 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 357,852,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,192,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNI stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,498,215 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,243,199 shares during the same period.