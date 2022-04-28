why BlackBerry Limited [BB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.29

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] closed the trading session at $5.70 on 04/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.67, while the highest price level was $6.06. The company report on April 26, 2022 that BlackBerry to Host Retail Investor Focused Live Q&A.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will host the following investor event in May 2022:.

BlackBerry Retail Investor Focused Live Q&AWednesday, May 4, 2022, at 3:00pm ETRetail investors have the opportunity for live Q&A with John Giamatteo, President, BlackBerry Cybersecurity, Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry IoT, and Tim Foote, Investor Relations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.04 percent and weekly performance of -14.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.08M shares, BB reached to a volume of 7226996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.16. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -22.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.49 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.77, while it was recorded at 6.08 for the last single week of trading, and 9.04 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.81 and a Gross Margin at +42.06. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,338 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 39,918,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.7 million in BB stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $153.31 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly -2.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 22,673,782 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 16,845,693 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 180,537,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,057,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,872,273 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,279,910 shares during the same period.