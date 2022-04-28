Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Revenue clocked in at $10.20 billion, up 2.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] traded at a low on 04/27/22, posting a -0.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.86. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Weyerhaeuser to Acquire Timberlands in North and South Carolina.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced an agreement to purchase 80,800 acres of high-quality timberlands in North and South Carolina from a fund managed by Campbell Global for approximately $265 million. The acquisition is comprised of highly productive timberlands situated in strong coastal markets and strategically located to deliver immediate synergies with existing Weyerhaeuser timber and mill operations. Additionally, the acquisition is expected to deliver portfolio-leading cash flow and harvest tons per acre within the company’s Southern Timberlands business.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3395043 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Weyerhaeuser Company stands at 2.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.51%.

The market cap for WY stock reached $30.97 billion, with 749.01 million shares outstanding and 745.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 3395043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $44.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WY stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WY shares from 37 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.79 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.34, while it was recorded at 41.32 for the last single week of trading, and 37.85 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +44.85. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.35.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $25,427 million, or 84.80% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,702,770, which is approximately 0.254% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,396,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.88 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 3.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 474 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 34,044,048 shares. Additionally, 387 investors decreased positions by around 38,651,634 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 549,439,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 622,135,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,401,870 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,314,857 shares during the same period.