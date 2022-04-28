Waste Management Inc. [WM] gain 0.33% so far this year. What now?

Waste Management Inc. [NYSE: WM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.01% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.27%. The company report on April 26, 2022 that WM Announces First Quarter Earnings.

Strong Operational Performance Drives Double-Digit Growth in Revenue, Operating EBITDA and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities.

WM (NYSE: WM) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, WM stock rose by 22.92%. The one-year Waste Management Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.01. The average equity rating for WM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $70.88 billion, with 417.70 million shares outstanding and 414.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, WM stock reached a trading volume of 3313352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Waste Management Inc. [WM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WM shares is $167.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Waste Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Waste Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on WM stock. On February 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WM shares from 128 to 122.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Management Inc. is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for WM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for WM in the course of the last twelve months was 48.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WM Stock Performance Analysis:

Waste Management Inc. [WM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, WM shares gained by 5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.19 for Waste Management Inc. [WM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.64, while it was recorded at 161.25 for the last single week of trading, and 155.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Waste Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Waste Management Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

WM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Management Inc. go to 12.25%.

Waste Management Inc. [WM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $52,536 million, or 84.30% of WM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,980,666, which is approximately -0.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,941,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.91 billion in WM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.19 billion in WM stock with ownership of nearly -0.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

798 institutional holders increased their position in Waste Management Inc. [NYSE:WM] by around 13,967,603 shares. Additionally, 663 investors decreased positions by around 12,269,704 shares, while 295 investors held positions by with 293,811,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,048,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WM stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,236,268 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,054,310 shares during the same period.