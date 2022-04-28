Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE: PBI] closed the trading session at $4.31 on 04/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.30, while the highest price level was $4.4951. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Pitney Bowes Introduces Portfolio of Modular, Flexible Ecommerce Logistics Services to Support the Unique Needs of Growing Brands.

Designed Delivery, Returns, Cross-Border and Fulfillment services from Pitney Bowes are supported by teams of consultative experts leveraging proprietary insights & service design tools.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a next-generation portfolio of ecommerce logistics service platforms designed to address the varied needs of direct-to-consumer brands, omnichannel retailers, marketplaces, and third party logistics operators.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.99 percent and weekly performance of -8.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, PBI reached to a volume of 4550118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBI shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Pitney Bowes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Pitney Bowes Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pitney Bowes Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PBI stock trade performance evaluation

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.69. With this latest performance, PBI shares dropped by -16.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.88 for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.23 and a Gross Margin at +30.54. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07.

Pitney Bowes Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $508 million, or 67.40% of PBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,620,721, which is approximately 0.886% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,861,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.37 million in PBI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $27.32 million in PBI stock with ownership of nearly 3.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pitney Bowes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE:PBI] by around 14,915,924 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 16,704,427 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 82,058,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,679,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBI stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,303,816 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,607,418 shares during the same period.