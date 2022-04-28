Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: EXTR] plunged by -$1.9 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.87 during the day while it closed the day at $9.40. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Extreme Networks Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Achieves Record Bookings and Revenue with SaaS ARR Approaching $100 Million.

Extreme Networks Inc. stock has also loss -22.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXTR stock has declined by -23.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.67% and lost -40.13% year-on date.

The market cap for EXTR stock reached $1.28 billion, with 129.40 million shares outstanding and 126.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, EXTR reached a trading volume of 3880619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXTR shares is $16.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Extreme Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Extreme Networks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extreme Networks Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXTR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

EXTR stock trade performance evaluation

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.12. With this latest performance, EXTR shares dropped by -23.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.82 for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.74, while it was recorded at 11.14 for the last single week of trading, and 11.78 for the last 200 days.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.87 and a Gross Margin at +56.81. Extreme Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.19.

Return on Total Capital for EXTR is now 8.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 717.57. Additionally, EXTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 639.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] managed to generate an average of $793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Extreme Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extreme Networks Inc. go to 20.00%.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,239 million, or 86.60% of EXTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXTR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,078,154, which is approximately 0.239% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,245,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.07 million in EXTR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $100.73 million in EXTR stock with ownership of nearly 48.529% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:EXTR] by around 11,266,442 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 9,029,616 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 89,373,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,669,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXTR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,780,027 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,220,503 shares during the same period.