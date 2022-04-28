Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Exelon Corporation [EXC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.18%. The company report on April 26, 2022 that ComEd, Chicago Park District Set to Power on Buckingham Fountain with WGN’s Tom Skilling on May 14.

Kick off summer in Chicago at Switch on Summer celebration; one sweepstakes winner will start the fountain.

ComEd and the Chicago Park District are pleased to announce the return of the annual Switch on Summer celebration for its eighth consecutive year. This year’s community celebration will feature WGN-TV Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling, who will serve as the master of ceremonies. The free event from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, will feature family-friendly entertainment and booths with access to ComEd resources.

Over the last 12 months, EXC stock rose by 52.46%. The one-year Exelon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.39. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.02 billion, with 982.00 million shares outstanding and 978.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.73M shares, EXC stock reached a trading volume of 4841622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $50.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $43 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EXC stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 55 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.37 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.33, while it was recorded at 49.17 for the last single week of trading, and 39.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,682 million, or 82.50% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,497,206, which is approximately 2.906% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 77,636,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.79 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.68 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -5.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 569 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 44,963,757 shares. Additionally, 395 investors decreased positions by around 42,200,549 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 705,985,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 793,149,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,161,014 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,383,492 shares during the same period.