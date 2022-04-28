Wall Street Analyst Resumed Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] price plunged by -0.92 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Manulife to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Manulife Financial Corporation will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, which will be made available at manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports.

A live webcast and conference call are scheduled for Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) where Roy Gori, President & CEO, Phil Witherington, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of Manulife’s executive leadership team will discuss the results, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

A sum of 5558924 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.29M shares. Manulife Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $19.66 and dropped to a low of $19.335 until finishing in the latest session at $19.43.

The one-year MFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.39.

Guru’s Opinion on Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.39.

MFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.38. With this latest performance, MFC shares dropped by -8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.42 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.64, while it was recorded at 20.20 for the last single week of trading, and 19.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Manulife Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.48. Manulife Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83.

MFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 13.50%.