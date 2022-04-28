Wall Street Analyst Resumed KT Corporation [KT]. What else is Wall St. saying

KT Corporation [NYSE: KT] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $14.07 during the day while it closed the day at $13.85. The company report on January 4, 2022 that KT SAT unveils its new brand of maritime satellite communication targeting South East Asia market.

KT SAT(www.ktsat.com), the leading provider of satellite communication service in South Korea unveils its new maritime brand “XWAVE” that stands for the company’s vision of expanding the global market to South East Asia. The brand “XWAVE” reflects the meaning of ‘Express’ and ‘Wave’ having been developed under the willingness of KT SAT that it will provide outstanding maritime communication with the most reliable service quality.

Maritime VSAT is the end-to-end maritime connectivity service with an unlimited high-speed network. Especially Regional MVSAT has been beloved by many customers with its high quality and stable connectivity by using a dedicated Ku-band communication network from the KOREASAT fleet. Based on its extensive experience in the satellite business, KT SAT will keep expanding its market to South East Asia by maintaining the top position in the domestic market at the same time.

KT Corporation stock has also loss -5.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KT stock has inclined by 7.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.45% and gained 10.18% year-on date.

The market cap for KT stock reached $7.38 billion, with 469.43 million shares outstanding and 465.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 933.58K shares, KT reached a trading volume of 3182352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KT Corporation [KT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KT shares is $18.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for KT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2019, representing the official price target for KT Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KT Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for KT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for KT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

KT stock trade performance evaluation

KT Corporation [KT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.33. With this latest performance, KT shares dropped by -3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.33 for KT Corporation [KT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.90, while it was recorded at 14.17 for the last single week of trading, and 13.59 for the last 200 days.

KT Corporation [KT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KT Corporation [KT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.88. KT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.45.

Return on Total Capital for KT is now 6.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KT Corporation [KT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.08. Additionally, KT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KT Corporation [KT] managed to generate an average of $62,359,392 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.KT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KT Corporation [KT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KT Corporation go to 4.10%.

KT Corporation [KT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,483 million, or 23.40% of KT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KT stocks are: SILCHESTER INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS LLP with ownership of 27,177,519, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 10,516,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.22 million in KT stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $121.18 million in KT stock with ownership of nearly 10.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in KT Corporation [NYSE:KT] by around 3,616,870 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 18,512,636 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 83,792,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,922,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,614,157 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,314,252 shares during the same period.