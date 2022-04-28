Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Vistra Corp. [VST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.08% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.26%. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Vistra to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 6, 2022.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) plans to report its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Friday, May 6, 2022. Management will present the materials during a live conference call and webcast beginning at 8 a.m. ET (7 a.m. CT).

The live webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of Vistra’s website at www.vistracorp.com under “Investor Relations” and then “Events & Presentations.” Participants can also listen by phone by registering here prior to the start time of the call to receive a conference call dial-in number. For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Vistra’s website for one year following the call.

Over the last 12 months, VST stock rose by 48.18%. The one-year Vistra Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.01. The average equity rating for VST stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.37 billion, with 479.41 million shares outstanding and 438.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, VST stock reached a trading volume of 3608811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vistra Corp. [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $28.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VST shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

VST Stock Performance Analysis:

Vistra Corp. [VST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.53 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.05, while it was recorded at 25.18 for the last single week of trading, and 20.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vistra Corp. Fundamentals:

Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

VST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vistra Corp. go to 21.30%.

Vistra Corp. [VST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,750 million, or 91.14% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,580,579, which is approximately 4.732% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 28,899,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $719.61 million in VST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $647.74 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly 15.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vistra Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 36,260,687 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 47,522,224 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 347,941,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,724,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,947,218 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 6,656,270 shares during the same period.