Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] loss -2.02% or -0.96 points to close at $46.46 with a heavy trading volume of 3244499 shares. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Novavax Announces Initiation of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Study in Adolescents in Phase 3 PREVENT-19 Trial.

PREVENT-19 trial participants aged 12 through 17 receive third dose of NVX-CoV2373.

Continuation of pediatric expansion in adolescents of PREVENT-19 Phase 3 trial will evaluate safety and immunogenicity of a booster dose.

It opened the trading session at $47.29, the shares rose to $48.88 and dropped to $45.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVAX points out that the company has recorded -65.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, NVAX reached to a volume of 3244499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $178.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on NVAX stock. On May 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NVAX shares from 285 to 161.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 5.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for NVAX stock

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.47. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -37.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.00 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.05, while it was recorded at 47.91 for the last single week of trading, and 150.41 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $1,620 million, or 44.70% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,897,007, which is approximately 1.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,395,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $208.42 million in NVAX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $99.48 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

205 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 3,803,244 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 7,520,591 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 22,836,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,159,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 421,163 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,108,745 shares during the same period.