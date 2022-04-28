Wall Street Analyst Initiated Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] gained 15.03% or 0.15 points to close at $1.11 with a heavy trading volume of 3811700 shares. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Atossa Therapeutics to Present at the Q2 Investor Summit Conference.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious diseases with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, today announces that Kyle Guse, Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel, will present a corporate overview at the Q2 Investor Summit Conference. The conference is being held on May 3 – 4, 2022 at the Westin New York Grand Central Hotel.

It opened the trading session at $1.00, the shares rose to $1.12 and dropped to $0.9805, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATOS points out that the company has recorded -58.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, ATOS reached to a volume of 3811700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATOS shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for ATOS stock

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, ATOS shares dropped by -19.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.84 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2459, while it was recorded at 1.0390 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3136 for the last 200 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 45.20 and a Current Ratio set at 45.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]

There are presently around $38 million, or 37.50% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,539,593, which is approximately -0.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,970,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.73 million in ATOS stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $4.0 million in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly 362.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 10,765,300 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,498,559 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 26,053,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,316,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,061,584 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,197,336 shares during the same period.