Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Wayfair Inc. [W]. What else is Wall St. saying

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] slipped around -2.96 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $76.28 at the close of the session, down -3.74%. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Wayfair Announces Way Day 2022, Invites Customers to Enjoy Best Savings of the Year for All Things Home.

Annual Two-Day Sale Will Run April 27-28 and Feature Up to 80% Off Top-Sellers, Free Shipping on Everything, and More.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced that Way Day will begin on April 27 at 12 a.m. ET. The annual two-day sales event will feature the lowest prices of the year from Wayfair’s unparalleled selection for the home, from furnishings and décor to housewares, major appliances, home improvement items, outdoor products, and more. With up to 80 percent off tens of thousands of items as well as free shipping on everything, unbeatable deals will also be available from select Wayfair brands, including AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main and Wayfair Professional.

Wayfair Inc. stock is now -59.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. W Stock saw the intraday high of $82.16 and lowest of $75.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 339.56, which means current price is +0.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, W reached a trading volume of 3465704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wayfair Inc. [W]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $162.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $90, while Loop Capital kept a Sell rating on W stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for W shares from 150 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 8.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for W in the course of the last twelve months was 29.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has W stock performed recently?

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.43. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -36.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.67 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.54, while it was recorded at 83.48 for the last single week of trading, and 206.53 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.41. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Wayfair Inc. [W]

There are presently around $7,443 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,693,368, which is approximately 0.832% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 10,249,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $812.14 million in W stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $679.28 million in W stock with ownership of nearly 2.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wayfair Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 9,611,630 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 6,154,130 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 78,158,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,924,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 694,146 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 396,537 shares during the same period.