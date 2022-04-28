VNET Group Inc. [VNET] is -37.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VNET Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VNET] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.01%. The company report on April 26, 2022 that VNET Group, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021.

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) (“VNET” or the “Company”),‎ a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 26, 2022 Eastern Time. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.vnet.com/.

The Company will provide hard copies of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@vnet.com or the Company’s Investor Relations Department at VNET Group, Inc., Guanjie Building Southeast 1st Floor, 10# Jiuxianqiao East Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100016, People’s Republic of China.

Over the last 12 months, VNET stock dropped by -81.12%. The one-year VNET Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.21. The average equity rating for VNET stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.02 billion, with 144.64 million shares outstanding and 76.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, VNET stock reached a trading volume of 4396280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VNET Group Inc. [VNET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $14.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for VNET Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $32.80 to $11.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for VNET Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.50, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on VNET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VNET Group Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

VNET Stock Performance Analysis:

VNET Group Inc. [VNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.01. With this latest performance, VNET shares dropped by -18.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.89 for VNET Group Inc. [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.52, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 12.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VNET Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VNET Group Inc. [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.11 and a Gross Margin at +23.23. VNET Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.35.

VNET Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

VNET Group Inc. [VNET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $508 million, or 80.20% of VNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: TT INTERNATIONAL with ownership of 13,000,398, which is approximately 7.38% of the company’s market cap and around 11.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC., holding 10,402,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.2 million in VNET stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $30.94 million in VNET stock with ownership of nearly 30.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VNET Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in VNET Group Inc. [NASDAQ:VNET] by around 14,226,108 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 18,911,341 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 64,333,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,470,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNET stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,333,585 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 9,926,347 shares during the same period.