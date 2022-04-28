United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] stock Upgrade by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $189

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] traded at a low on 04/26/22, posting a -3.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $183.05. The company report on April 26, 2022 that UPS Releases 1Q 2022 Earnings.

Consolidated Revenues of $24.4B, Up 6.4% from Last Year.

Consolidated Operating Profit of $3.3B, Up 17.6% from Last Year; Up 12.1% on an Adjusted* Basis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7804045 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Parcel Service Inc. stands at 2.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.49%.

The market cap for UPS stock reached $162.25 billion, with 874.00 million shares outstanding and 733.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 7804045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $240.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for UPS shares from 244 to 265.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 5.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has UPS stock performed recently?

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.01. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -15.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.68 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.25, while it was recorded at 187.81 for the last single week of trading, and 202.99 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.48 and a Gross Margin at +17.93. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 172.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.56.

United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 14.03%.

Insider trade positions for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,201 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 20,776,725 shares. Additionally, 836 investors decreased positions by around 19,061,449 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 466,468,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 506,306,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 274 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,070,686 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 2,392,967 shares during the same period.