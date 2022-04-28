UBS slashes price target on ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] – find out why.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] loss -3.96% on the last trading session, reaching $51.36 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2022 that onsemi to Announce First Quarter Financial Results.

Company provides conference call details.

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) plans to announce its financial results for the first quarter, which ended April 1, 2022, before the market opens on Monday, May 2, 2022.

ON Semiconductor Corporation represents 431.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.87 billion with the latest information. ON stock price has been found in the range of $51.30 to $53.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.07M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 4322230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $72.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $70 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $80, while Needham kept a Strong Buy rating on ON stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 62 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 17.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for ON stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.90. With this latest performance, ON shares dropped by -19.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.18 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.42, while it was recorded at 53.06 for the last single week of trading, and 54.01 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.38 and a Gross Margin at +38.80. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 18.84%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

There are presently around $22,310 million, or 97.60% of ON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 41,985,210, which is approximately 1.649% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,259,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in ON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.15 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 0.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 45,963,639 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 42,538,113 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 328,654,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,156,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,677,813 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,693,560 shares during the same period.