UBS slashes price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] – find out why.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] gained 0.69% on the last trading session, reaching $82.84 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Cognizant Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, will announce results for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after market close.

Following the release, Cognizant management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern) to discuss operating performance for the quarter. To participate in the conference call, domestic callers can dial 877-810-9510 and international callers can dial 201-493-6778 and provide the following conference passcode: Cognizant Call.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation represents 527.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.05 billion with the latest information. CTSH stock price has been found in the range of $82.25 to $84.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 3255629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $95.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $93 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CTSH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTSH shares from 91 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for CTSH stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91. With this latest performance, CTSH shares dropped by -9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.24 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.82, while it was recorded at 83.83 for the last single week of trading, and 81.57 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 11.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

There are presently around $39,307 million, or 93.90% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,297,327, which is approximately -3.35% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,623,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.42 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.41 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -1.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

453 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 26,145,614 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 26,720,461 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 424,909,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 477,775,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,521,877 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,100,147 shares during the same period.