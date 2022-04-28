Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] Revenue clocked in at $1.52 billion, down -6.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Trinity Industries Inc. [NYSE: TRN] loss -8.13% on the last trading session, reaching $28.15 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Reports quarterly GAAP and adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.09 and $0.03 per diluted share, respectively.

Generates operating and total free cash flow of $29 million and $48 million, respectively.

Trinity Industries Inc. represents 95.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.44 billion with the latest information. TRN stock price has been found in the range of $27.49 to $29.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 801.79K shares, TRN reached a trading volume of 3116722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRN shares is $38.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Trinity Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $30 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Trinity Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on TRN stock. On July 28, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TRN shares from 24 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trinity Industries Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.88.

Trading performance analysis for TRN stock

Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.69. With this latest performance, TRN shares dropped by -19.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.33 for Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.77, while it was recorded at 30.57 for the last single week of trading, and 29.31 for the last 200 days.

Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.03 and a Gross Margin at +22.88. Trinity Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.47.

Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trinity Industries Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]

There are presently around $2,359 million, or 95.10% of TRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRN stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 12,806,825, which is approximately -0.197% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,198,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.85 million in TRN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $252.83 million in TRN stock with ownership of nearly -1.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trinity Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Trinity Industries Inc. [NYSE:TRN] by around 2,914,160 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 15,938,837 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 58,152,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,005,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 438,686 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 825,051 shares during the same period.