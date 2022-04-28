The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] fell -37.77% so far this year. What now?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] plunged by -$2.54 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $62.25 during the day while it closed the day at $57.03. The company report on April 7, 2022 that AppLovin Integrates with The Trade Desk to Provide Unmatched Access to the Largest Mobile In-app Ad Exchange.

Company to be the first mobile in-app exchange to support Unified ID 2.0.

AppLovin Corporation (Nasdaq: APP) (“AppLovin”), a leading marketing software company, today announced its partnership with global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), bringing agencies and advertisers access to AppLovin Exchange (ALX) – the leading in-app RTB exchange – with the addition of ALX as a supply source to The Trade Desk’s platform.

The Trade Desk Inc. stock has also loss -14.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTD stock has declined by -7.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.72% and lost -37.77% year-on date.

The market cap for TTD stock reached $31.21 billion, with 480.92 million shares outstanding and 438.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 5172685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $95.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $125, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on TTD stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TTD shares from 68 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 4.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 96.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

TTD stock trade performance evaluation

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.78. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -17.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.50 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.17, while it was recorded at 60.51 for the last single week of trading, and 78.01 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.48. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.35.

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 25.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,316 million, or 70.90% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 53,353,398, which is approximately 2.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,647,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in TTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.88 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly 24.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 428 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 30,131,090 shares. Additionally, 378 investors decreased positions by around 14,212,708 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 263,134,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,477,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,837,062 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,344,824 shares during the same period.