Teradyne Inc. [TER] Stock trading around $106.32 per share: What’s Next?

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] traded at a low on 04/27/22, posting a -1.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $106.32. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Teradyne Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Revenue and earnings above the mid-point of Q1 guidance.

Revenue of $755 million in Q1’22, down 3% from Q1’21.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3962820 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teradyne Inc. stands at 5.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.07%.

The market cap for TER stock reached $17.76 billion, with 162.77 million shares outstanding and 161.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, TER reached a trading volume of 3962820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teradyne Inc. [TER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $139.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Teradyne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Teradyne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $138, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on TER stock. On January 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TER shares from 160 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradyne Inc. is set at 4.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 19.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has TER stock performed recently?

Teradyne Inc. [TER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.83. With this latest performance, TER shares dropped by -13.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.21 for Teradyne Inc. [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.17, while it was recorded at 109.40 for the last single week of trading, and 128.06 for the last 200 days.

Teradyne Inc. [TER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradyne Inc. [TER] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.64 and a Gross Margin at +59.37. Teradyne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.19.

Teradyne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Teradyne Inc. [TER]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne Inc. go to 14.16%.

Insider trade positions for Teradyne Inc. [TER]

There are presently around $17,260 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,973,761, which is approximately -1.071% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,226,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in TER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.06 billion in TER stock with ownership of nearly 76.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradyne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ:TER] by around 16,787,009 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 12,892,722 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 130,598,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,278,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TER stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,209,045 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,519,614 shares during the same period.