Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] Is Currently -2.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE: VIV] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.50 during the day while it closed the day at $10.49. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Avivagen Announces AGM Results and Update to Shareholders.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. stock has also loss -7.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VIV stock has inclined by 19.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.53% and gained 21.85% year-on date.

The market cap for VIV stock reached $18.45 billion, with 1.68 billion shares outstanding and 435.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, VIV reached a trading volume of 7468757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIV shares is $11.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

VIV stock trade performance evaluation

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.66. With this latest performance, VIV shares dropped by -5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.80 for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.55, while it was recorded at 10.87 for the last single week of trading, and 8.96 for the last 200 days.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.80 and a Gross Margin at +38.38. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.56.

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. go to 1.10%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,371 million, or 8.20% of VIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIV stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 87,869,916, which is approximately 0.451% of the company’s market cap and around 88.00% of the total institutional ownership; BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, holding 3,811,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.94 million in VIV stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $35.44 million in VIV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonica Brasil S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE:VIV] by around 2,591,981 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 6,783,366 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 118,300,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,675,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIV stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,017,797 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 268,191 shares during the same period.