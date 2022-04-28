TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] Revenue clocked in at $15.22 billion, down -22.41% YTD: What’s Next?

TE Connectivity Ltd. [NYSE: TEL] traded at a high on 04/27/22, posting a 4.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $125.18. The company report on April 27, 2022 that TE Connectivity announces second quarter results for fiscal year 2022.

Record sales and double-digit EPS growth driven by continued strong operational performance.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 25, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3210063 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TE Connectivity Ltd. stands at 3.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.46%.

The market cap for TEL stock reached $42.01 billion, with 327.00 million shares outstanding and 324.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, TEL reached a trading volume of 3210063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]?

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $160 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for TE Connectivity Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $135, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on TEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TE Connectivity Ltd. is set at 3.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEL in the course of the last twelve months was 35.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has TEL stock performed recently?

TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, TEL shares dropped by -4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.47, while it was recorded at 123.75 for the last single week of trading, and 145.76 for the last 200 days.

TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.50 and a Gross Margin at +31.70. TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.11.

Return on Total Capital for TEL is now 17.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.73. Additionally, TEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] managed to generate an average of $25,337 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.TE Connectivity Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TE Connectivity Ltd. go to 10.36%.

Insider trade positions for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]

There are presently around $36,088 million, or 94.00% of TEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,312,606, which is approximately -0.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 20,649,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in TEL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.47 billion in TEL stock with ownership of nearly -2.941% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TE Connectivity Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 478 institutional holders increased their position in TE Connectivity Ltd. [NYSE:TEL] by around 16,966,710 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 16,200,274 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 266,912,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,079,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEL stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,119,473 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,191,110 shares during the same period.