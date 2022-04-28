Stellantis N.V. [STLA] Stock trading around $13.08 per share: What’s Next?

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] slipped around -0.92 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.08 at the close of the session, down -6.57%. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Dodge Crowns Chief Donut Maker After Nationwide Competition.

Stellantis N.V. stock is now -30.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STLA Stock saw the intraday high of $13.62 and lowest of $13.065 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.99, which means current price is +0.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, STLA reached a trading volume of 6547869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stellantis N.V. [STLA]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88.

How has STLA stock performed recently?

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.61. With this latest performance, STLA shares dropped by -17.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.53 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.14, while it was recorded at 13.99 for the last single week of trading, and 18.75 for the last 200 days.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V. [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.61 and a Gross Margin at +18.67. Stellantis N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.84.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 23.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.07. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] managed to generate an average of $46,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 20.11%.

Insider trade positions for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]

There are presently around $13,632 million, or 52.63% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.01% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 101,946,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in STLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.12 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly -0.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stellantis N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 99,454,469 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 62,061,221 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 812,200,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 973,715,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,129,171 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,156,853 shares during the same period.