Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] Is Currently -1.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Statera Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: STAB] price plunged by -1.23 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Statera Biopharma and Immune Therapeutics Inc. Announce Strategic Agreement for Rights to Low Dose Naltrexone.

Statera Biopharma (Nasdaq: STAB), a leading biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, announced today that the Company entered into a non-binding term sheet with respect to a strategic agreement with Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC-PINK: IMUN), a drug development and commercialization company, to sell Statera’s rights to naltrexone and met-enkephalin. The transaction is contingent upon negotiation of a definitive agreement and satisfaction of a number of closing conditions, including a contingency on Immune Therapeutics financing.

“The agreement with Immune will enable us to strengthen our financial position with a transaction that has the potential to produce significant non-dilutive cashflow to fund our other programs. For instance, Statera is beginning to chart a new course in the immunotherapy field by pursuing molecules that act on Toll-like Receptor pathways similar to Naltrexone,” said Michael K. Handley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Statera Biopharma. “It also will help advance our new product candidates for treatment of a variety of immune-related diseases that have no cure.”.

A sum of 6446148 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.53M shares. Statera Biopharma Inc. shares reached a high of $0.2145 and dropped to a low of $0.2019 until finishing in the latest session at $0.21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Statera Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.69. With this latest performance, STAB shares dropped by -33.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.52 for Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4945, while it was recorded at 0.2312 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3055 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2057.00 and a Gross Margin at +67.16. Statera Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2346.46.

Statera Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.10% of STAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 417,359, which is approximately -2.107% of the company’s market cap and around 25.03% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 384,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82000.0 in STAB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $44000.0 in STAB stock with ownership of nearly 80.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Statera Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Statera Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:STAB] by around 495,253 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 448,906 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 703,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,647,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAB stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 183,042 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 427,926 shares during the same period.