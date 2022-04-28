Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] Stock trading around $44.36 per share: What’s Next?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [NYSE: ST] plunged by -$1.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $45.96 during the day while it closed the day at $44.36. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Sensata Technologies Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

First Quarter Results above Guidance.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insights for customers, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc stock has also loss -10.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ST stock has declined by -22.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.96% and lost -28.09% year-on date.

The market cap for ST stock reached $7.08 billion, with 158.30 million shares outstanding and 156.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, ST reached a trading volume of 4056966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ST shares is $64.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Sensata Technologies Holding plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $63, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on ST stock. On October 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ST shares from 68 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sensata Technologies Holding plc is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for ST in the course of the last twelve months was 17.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

ST stock trade performance evaluation

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.18. With this latest performance, ST shares dropped by -12.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.45 for Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.28, while it was recorded at 47.31 for the last single week of trading, and 56.72 for the last 200 days.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.19 and a Gross Margin at +29.20. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc go to 18.10%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,085 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,107,368, which is approximately -0.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 11,064,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $503.33 million in ST stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $470.29 million in ST stock with ownership of nearly 1.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sensata Technologies Holding plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc [NYSE:ST] by around 9,137,826 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 12,896,262 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 133,707,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,741,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ST stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,373,755 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,263,772 shares during the same period.