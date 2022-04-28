Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] is -27.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] gained 3.04% on the last trading session, reaching $81.65 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Seagate Technology Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Revenue of $2.8 billion.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.81.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc represents 221.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.60 billion with the latest information. STX stock price has been found in the range of $79.77 to $84.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, STX reached a trading volume of 3259124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]:

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Negative, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $110, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on STX stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for STX shares from 102 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for STX stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.79. With this latest performance, STX shares dropped by -11.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.03 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.79, while it was recorded at 82.02 for the last single week of trading, and 94.79 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.63 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.30.

Return on Total Capital for STX is now 24.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 108.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 822.98. Additionally, STX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 781.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] managed to generate an average of $32,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to 20.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]

There are presently around $14,122 million, or 84.10% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,540,478, which is approximately 0.042% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 15,487,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in STX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.16 billion in STX stock with ownership of nearly -8.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagate Technology Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 344 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 14,245,660 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 19,135,344 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 144,832,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,213,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,908,625 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,590,737 shares during the same period.