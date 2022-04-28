NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] is -25.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.79% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.49%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that NXP Semiconductors Names Jennifer Wuamett as Company’s Chief Sustainability Officer.

Establishment of the CSO executive position underscores NXP’s commitment to sustainable and equitable business practices.

Over the last 12 months, NXPI stock dropped by -14.04%. The one-year NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.02. The average equity rating for NXPI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.95 billion, with 265.81 million shares outstanding and 261.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, NXPI stock reached a trading volume of 3339320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $230.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $235 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $230 to $250, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on NXPI stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NXPI shares from 255 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 6.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

NXPI Stock Performance Analysis:

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.63 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.48, while it was recorded at 171.39 for the last single week of trading, and 203.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NXP Semiconductors N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.36 and a Gross Margin at +49.49. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.11.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

NXPI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 16.83%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,404 million, or 93.60% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,341,781, which is approximately 3.386% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,543,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.28 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.89 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly 39.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 508 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 15,800,824 shares. Additionally, 427 investors decreased positions by around 18,560,353 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 206,499,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,860,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,133,507 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,005,942 shares during the same period.