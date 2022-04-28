Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] Revenue clocked in at $101.90 million, down -68.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] price plunged by -1.62 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Nektar Therapeutics Announces Strategic Reorganization Plan and Corporate Outlook.

Company focusing on key pipeline programs NKTR-358, NKTR-255 and core research programs.

Cost restructuring plan results in cash runway into the first half of 2025 .

A sum of 5338204 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.68M shares. Nektar Therapeutics shares reached a high of $4.44 and dropped to a low of $4.17 until finishing in the latest session at $4.26.

The one-year NKTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.59. The average equity rating for NKTR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTR shares is $11.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $35 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Nektar Therapeutics stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86.

NKTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.58. With this latest performance, NKTR shares dropped by -23.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.23 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.20, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 12.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nektar Therapeutics Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -437.76 and a Gross Margin at +65.93. Nektar Therapeutics’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -514.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.45.

Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

NKTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $751 million, or 94.00% of NKTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKTR stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 36,891,494, which is approximately 3.421% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,671,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.49 million in NKTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $80.16 million in NKTR stock with ownership of nearly 8.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nektar Therapeutics stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ:NKTR] by around 19,899,449 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 14,966,290 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 138,581,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,447,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKTR stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,023,297 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,004,814 shares during the same period.