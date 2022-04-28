MGM Resorts International [MGM] Is Currently -0.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $40.34 at the close of the session, down -0.02%. The company report on April 27, 2022 that BetMGM Named Casino Operator of the Year at EGR North America Awards 2022.

BetMGM Casino wins industry honor following a year of tremendous growth.

BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming company, has been named Casino Operator of the Year at EGR North America Awards 2022. The EGR North America Awards celebrate excellence in North American online gaming and are considered the industry’s premier gaming awards.

MGM Resorts International stock is now -10.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MGM Stock saw the intraday high of $41.13 and lowest of $39.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.17, which means current price is +10.64% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 4515689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $54.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $60, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on MGM stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MGM shares from 53 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 21.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has MGM stock performed recently?

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.94. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.76, while it was recorded at 41.19 for the last single week of trading, and 42.77 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +36.15. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83.

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for MGM Resorts International [MGM]

There are presently around $12,575 million, or 70.10% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,100,501, which is approximately -1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 15.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,615,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $697.27 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly -32.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 30,939,344 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 29,069,493 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 251,637,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,646,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,702,041 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 5,386,423 shares during the same period.