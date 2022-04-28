Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] Revenue clocked in at $2.01 billion, down -42.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] traded at a low on 04/26/22, posting a -5.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.86. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Melco continues leadership among Macau and Asia’s integrated resort operators with 97 Stars achieved in 2022 Forbes Travel Guide.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Company’s complete property portfolio attains top tier Five-Star recognition.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5305352 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stands at 7.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.44%.

The market cap for MLCO stock reached $3.09 billion, with 476.18 million shares outstanding and 458.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, MLCO reached a trading volume of 5305352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.90, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MLCO stock. On July 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MLCO shares from 21.10 to 16.90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.49.

How has MLCO stock performed recently?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.33. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -27.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.74 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.22, while it was recorded at 6.20 for the last single week of trading, and 10.61 for the last 200 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.97 and a Gross Margin at -1.81. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.07.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]

There are presently around $1,141 million, or 41.90% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 22,191,425, which is approximately 4.136% of the company’s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 22,089,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.74 million in MLCO stocks shares; and ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $106.72 million in MLCO stock with ownership of nearly 2.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO] by around 18,024,723 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 19,145,432 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 147,183,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,353,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLCO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,392,805 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,173,557 shares during the same period.