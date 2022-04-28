Medtronic plc [MDT] Stock trading around $106.78 per share: What’s Next?

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] loss -2.47% or -2.7 points to close at $106.78 with a heavy trading volume of 5250681 shares. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Medtronic names new chief scientific, medical, and regulatory officer.

Dr. Laura Mauri will drive integration of medical and scientific intelligence and patient safety and engagement as chief scientific, medical and regulatory officer.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced that Laura Mauri, M.D., M.S.c. has been appointed Medtronic Chief Scientific, Medical and Regulatory Officer. This appointment adds to Dr. Mauri’s prior responsibilities as chief clinical and regulatory officer, aligning and integrating the company’s scientific, medical, clinical research and regulatory affairs under her leadership. It leverages her deep expertise and understanding of the interaction between patients and medical technology to accelerate innovation that puts patients first. Dr. Mauri will also continue to serve as a member of the Medtronic Executive Committee.

It opened the trading session at $107.85, the shares rose to $109.42 and dropped to $106.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDT points out that the company has recorded -13.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, MDT reached to a volume of 5250681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medtronic plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $124.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Medtronic plc stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MDT shares from 145 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 63.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for MDT stock

Medtronic plc [MDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, MDT shares dropped by -1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.62, while it was recorded at 110.03 for the last single week of trading, and 116.17 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.38 and a Gross Margin at +59.70. Medtronic plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.97.

Return on Total Capital for MDT is now 7.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medtronic plc [MDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.29. Additionally, MDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medtronic plc [MDT] managed to generate an average of $40,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 12.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medtronic plc [MDT]

There are presently around $118,327 million, or 83.10% of MDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,153,710, which is approximately 0.581% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,903,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.81 billion in MDT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.35 billion in MDT stock with ownership of nearly 2.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medtronic plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,122 institutional holders increased their position in Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT] by around 64,262,376 shares. Additionally, 902 investors decreased positions by around 65,676,654 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 950,866,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,080,806,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDT stock had 216 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,438,090 shares, while 170 institutional investors sold positions of 6,981,846 shares during the same period.