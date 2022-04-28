Matterport Inc. [MTTR] Is Currently -6.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ: MTTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.59%. The company report on April 26, 2022 that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Adopts Matterport Digital Twins to Transform Ground Operations and Engage Passengers.

World’s longest running airline uses library of Matterport digital twins to improve operating efficiencies.

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (“KLM”), part of the Air France-KLM Group and a member of the SkyTeam airline alliance with services across 90 European cities and 70 intercontinental destinations, has adopted Matterport to create a digital twin of each type of aircraft in the fleet. KLM is using Matterport to train ground crews and to provide an immersive virtual experience for customers. The global air carrier has received nearly 1 million views of its digital twins from ground crews, flight attendants, pilots, and travelers.

Over the last 12 months, MTTR stock dropped by -57.99%. The one-year Matterport Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.02. The average equity rating for MTTR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.73 billion, with 245.93 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.40M shares, MTTR stock reached a trading volume of 8538207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Matterport Inc. [MTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $12.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Matterport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on MTTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

MTTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.59. With this latest performance, MTTR shares dropped by -24.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.67 for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.34, while it was recorded at 6.16 for the last single week of trading, and 15.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matterport Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matterport Inc. [MTTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.92 and a Gross Margin at +53.22. Matterport Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -304.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.44.

Matterport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.10.

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $483 million, or 34.90% of MTTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: DCM INTERNATIONAL VI, LTD. with ownership of 19,858,056, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; QUALCOMM INC/DE, holding 11,325,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.88 million in MTTR stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $46.27 million in MTTR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matterport Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ:MTTR] by around 48,793,194 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 10,795,963 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 18,703,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,292,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTTR stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,989,221 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 8,685,783 shares during the same period.