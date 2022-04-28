Market cap of Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [TPST] reaches 24.31M – now what?

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TPST] surged by $0.71 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.99 during the day while it closed the day at $3.07. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Tempest Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at the Upcoming 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Oral presentation for TPST-1120 completed Phase 1 trial results.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 15.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TPST stock has declined by -18.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -73.89% and lost -41.86% year-on date.

The market cap for TPST stock reached $24.31 million, with 6.94 million shares outstanding and 6.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.67K shares, TPST reached a trading volume of 9562928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [TPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPST shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59.

TPST stock trade performance evaluation

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [TPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.85. With this latest performance, TPST shares dropped by -22.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [TPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 8.96 for the last 200 days.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [TPST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tempest Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [TPST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 49.30% of TPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPST stocks are: ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 823,654, which is approximately 165.557% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 647,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 million in TPST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.69 million in TPST stock with ownership of nearly -18.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TPST] by around 543,989 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 392,979 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,418,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,355,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPST stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,748 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 251,201 shares during the same period.