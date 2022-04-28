Market cap of CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] reaches 26.04B – now what?

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] gained 6.22% on the last trading session, reaching $63.72 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2022 that LoopNet Soars Past Records for Quarterly Site Traffic in the First Quarter of 2022.

Further establishes brand as the leading online commercial real estate marketplace.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets, announced today that LoopNet, the top online commercial real estate marketplace, experienced a record-breaking quarter for site traffic in the first quarter of 2022.

CoStar Group Inc. represents 392.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.04 billion with the latest information. CSGP stock price has been found in the range of $61.995 to $65.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, CSGP reached a trading volume of 3152065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $75.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $85 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for CoStar Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $70, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CSGP stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSGP shares from 102 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 64.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.80.

Trading performance analysis for CSGP stock

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, CSGP shares dropped by -6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.54, while it was recorded at 61.91 for the last single week of trading, and 77.42 for the last 200 days.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]

There are presently around $22,933 million, or 96.80% of CSGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,552,931, which is approximately -0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 27,653,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.44 billion in CSGP stock with ownership of nearly -2.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

336 institutional holders increased their position in CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGP] by around 35,742,339 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 29,840,186 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 316,698,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,281,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGP stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,469,585 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,349,448 shares during the same period.