Market cap of Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] reaches 321.57M – now what?

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] slipped around -0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.25 at the close of the session, down -1.75%.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) will announce its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, before the open of the US financial markets. Clovis’ senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30am ET to discuss the Company’s results in greater detail.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Clovis Oncology website www.clovisoncology.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

Clovis Oncology Inc. stock is now -16.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLVS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.345 and lowest of $2.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.24, which means current price is +66.67% above from all time high which was touched on 04/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.32M shares, CLVS reached a trading volume of 3654812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVS shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Clovis Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLVS stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CLVS shares from 36 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clovis Oncology Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16.

How has CLVS stock performed recently?

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, CLVS shares gained by 46.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.28 for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.96, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]

There are presently around $152 million, or 38.00% of CLVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 16,114,542, which is approximately 9.811% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,115,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.16 million in CLVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.29 million in CLVS stock with ownership of nearly 2.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS] by around 9,413,189 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 5,027,040 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 51,789,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,229,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,091,757 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 652,902 shares during the same period.