Market cap of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] reaches 150.62M – now what?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] price plunged by -16.50 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Citius Pharmaceuticals Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of Halo-Lido for the Prescription Treatment of Hemorrhoids.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Primary endpoint is the reduction in hemorrhoidal symptoms.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing first-in-class critical care products, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the Company’s Phase 2b clinical study of Halo-Lido for the treatment of hemorrhoids. If approved, Halo-Lido would be the first FDA-approved prescription product indicated for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

A sum of 5542993 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.63M shares. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.0899 and dropped to a low of $0.91 until finishing in the latest session at $0.91.

The one-year CTXR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.36. The average equity rating for CTXR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXR shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

CTXR Stock Performance Analysis:

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.08. With this latest performance, CTXR shares dropped by -48.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.86 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5683, while it was recorded at 1.1040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7556 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.76.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27 million, or 18.80% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,128,256, which is approximately -0.365% of the company’s market cap and around 8.79% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,176,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.73 million in CTXR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.28 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly -3.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 1,405,938 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,449,233 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 20,743,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,598,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 625,215 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,157,353 shares during the same period.