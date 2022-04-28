Market cap of Baidu Inc. [BIDU] reaches 43.83B – now what?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] closed the trading session at $118.52 on 04/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $112.79, while the highest price level was $119.69. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Baidu Provides Update on Status under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today provides an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the “HFCAA”).

Baidu is aware that the Company has been identified by the SEC under the HFCAA on March 30, 2022. The Company understands such identification may result from its filing of the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.34 percent and weekly performance of -3.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, BIDU reached to a volume of 3606172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $214.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $220 to $230, while UBS kept a Buy rating on BIDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 7.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 75.51.

BIDU stock trade performance evaluation

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.10. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -19.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.09 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.72, while it was recorded at 115.51 for the last single week of trading, and 153.49 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.45 and a Gross Margin at +48.34. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.93.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 3.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.76. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $261,597 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 5.44%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,150 million, or 54.40% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,603,356, which is approximately -7.398% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,128,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.07 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly 0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 12,250,723 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 23,594,644 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 108,444,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,290,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,008,779 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 7,216,829 shares during the same period.