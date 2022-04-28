Market cap of Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] reaches 1499.19B – now what?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] loss -0.88% on the last trading session, reaching $2763.34 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Chinese Authorities Raid Warehouse and Seize Counterfeit Belts With Intelligence From Amazon and Salvatore Ferragamo.

Today, Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon”) (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that its Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) worked closely with Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (SFER:IM) to report a counterfeiter of Ferragamo’s iconic Gancini belt to the Market Supervision and Administration (MSA) authorities located in Yiwu City, Zhejiang Province, China. Following an investigation by the MSA and Amazon’s CCU, officials raided the criminal’s warehouse, seizing hundreds of counterfeit belts and buckle accessories that may otherwise have been sold through retail channels around the world. Amazon and Ferragamo will continue to assist law enforcement in investigating counterfeiters and preventing their products from entering the global supply chain, to help stop this illicit trade at the source.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005524/en/.

Amazon.com Inc. represents 509.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1499.19 billion with the latest information. AMZN stock price has been found in the range of $2,715.67 to $2,838.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 3519589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4036.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2800, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on AMZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 103.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 177.04.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.28. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -18.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.76 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,072.54, while it was recorded at 2,865.11 for the last single week of trading, and 3,287.21 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +42.03. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 36.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $854,347 million, or 60.40% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,421,754, which is approximately 0.425% of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,717,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.06 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $47.45 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 4.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 2,476 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 20,211,226 shares. Additionally, 1,365 investors decreased positions by around 8,599,560 shares, while 402 investors held positions by with 277,646,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,457,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 442 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,092,749 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 1,126,296 shares during the same period.