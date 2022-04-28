Market Analysts see The Western Union Company [WU] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] loss -0.75% or -0.14 points to close at $18.60 with a heavy trading volume of 3883048 shares. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Western Union to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on April 28, 2022.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Devin McGranahan and Chief Financial Officer Raj Agrawal will host a webcast and conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 results on April 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET the same day.

The webcast and presentation will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required, so please register at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

It opened the trading session at $18.66, the shares rose to $18.81 and dropped to $18.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WU points out that the company has recorded -3.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, WU reached to a volume of 3883048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $20.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $25 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $21, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on WU stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WU shares from 27 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 11.78.

Trading performance analysis for WU stock

The Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.64, while it was recorded at 19.06 for the last single week of trading, and 19.49 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 8.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Western Union Company [WU]

There are presently around $7,359 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 60,702,355, which is approximately 17.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,754,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $782.47 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $416.15 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly -1.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

273 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 44,567,094 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 51,499,386 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 296,608,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 392,675,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,466,054 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,517,115 shares during the same period.