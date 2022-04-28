Market Analysts see Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] plunged by -$0.37 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $17.53 during the day while it closed the day at $17.17. The company report on April 6, 2022 that CloudMD Announces CEO Succession.

Physicians Realty Trust stock has also loss -2.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOC stock has declined by -3.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.38% and lost -8.82% year-on date.

The market cap for DOC stock reached $3.93 billion, with 220.69 million shares outstanding and 218.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, DOC reached a trading volume of 3270769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $19.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on DOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 237.91.

DOC stock trade performance evaluation

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, DOC shares dropped by -4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.24, while it was recorded at 17.48 for the last single week of trading, and 18.10 for the last 200 days.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.24 and a Gross Margin at +35.49. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to 9.70%.